(Editor’s Note: All through the 1950’s to the 1980’s using dynamite to destroy things was actually commonplace in Clay County. The explosives were easily attainable due to the number of coal mining operations in the county. The following is a story from January 22, 1981 where dynamite was used to destroy a local grocery store.)
Investigation is now underway to determine who dynamited the Ideal Food Market at Muddy Gap about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The blast ripped out the front and one wall of the market and caused the roof to fall. No one was hurt.
Initial investigation was made by the sheriff department and city policeman Gary Harris, and follow-up investigation is being made by state detectives.
Sheriff Herman ‘Skin’ Reid said his initial check at the scene indicated several shots had been fired into the front of the market prior to the blast.
The grocery is owned by Ralph Gregory and son is located at the junction of Town Branch and Muddy Gap roads near the housing project in Manchester.
Damage was estimated at in excess of $50,000, according to the sheriff.
No arrests have been made.
Gas and power company employees were called to the store at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to cut off the utilities.
Officers were called to the scene by neighbors of the grocery when the blast awoke them early Wednesday.
Parts of the store were blown to the highway about 50 yards away in front of the store.
Officers say they believe several sticks of dynamite were used to destroy the grocery and have called in Federal ATF investigators.
(This story was a follow-up on January 29th)
About 12 sticks of dynamite were found, unexploded, in the Ideal Food Market at Muddy Gap late last Wednesday following the early morning explosion, according to Clay County Deputy Sheriff Floyd Burt.
The ATF division of the U.S. Treasury was called onto the case and an investigator from London found the explosive, Burt said. The store was destroyed on January 21 in a pre-dawn explosion.
The dynamited grocery belonged to Ralph Gregory and son and was located at the junction of Town Branch and Muddy Gap. Burt said he was called to the scene after the ATF investigator found the unexploded dynamite and remained on duty there while it was being removed.
Burt said the following day the entire building was demolished, and the refuge was taken to the garbage dump as a safety precaution in case more explosives were in the building. The lot is now vacant.
The investigation seems to indicate two bundles of dynamite were tossed into the Ideal Market. One apparently exploded first and the blast ‘snuffed’ out the second bundle.
There are no suspects in the case at present, but the investigation is continuing.
