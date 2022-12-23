(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Following in legendary footsteps is one of the hardest things
an individual can do. Two Clay Countians are making it look easy as they continue to lead and dominate Southeastern Kentucky Cheerleading. Caitlyn and Cameron Gregory, grandchildren of the late Tiger head coach, Bobby Keith, and children of former Tiger cheer coach Stephania Gregory, are continuing the success that their family built the foundation upon.
Caitlyn and Cameron took reign of the cheer program a few years after their mother had stepped away, and what a ride it’s been, and continues to be. The duo run the Cheer program from CCHS all the way down to the elementary ranks, and they’ve managed to make every level important, cohesive, and they simply work together.
I sat down to talk with Caitlyn and Cameron to really dive into how they run the program, what are the reasons for success, and how it feels to continue an already astounding legacy. “My favorite sports team isn’t the Kentucky Wildcats or the Cincinnati Bengals (even though it is what I grew up on),” said Caitlyn. “My favorite sports team is any team that represents the Clay County Tigers. It is an honor to be able to follow in the footsteps of our mom, Steph Gregory and our Grandpa, Coach Bobby Keith. Both of them made history in their respective sports. The athletes we coach put in the work, when you work hard and dedicate yourself, anything is possible.”
Cameron echoed Caitlyn, “Continuing the greatness of Grandpa and Mom brings me so much joy and pride,” he said. “Personally, having captured three national titles, one at Boss Allstar’s, one at Clay County Middle School and one with South Central Athletics, it has been such a fun ride, along with the two state championships that Clay County Middle School in 2018 and 2020. We have seen so much success. However, we are still climbing the mountain of bringing home a white satin jacket to the halls to Clay County High School. All in all, since mom made the journey at nationals in 2010, CCHS has had 12 top-ten finishes, 5 of those being in the top-three in the nation—which is an incredible feat, nonetheless. Tiger excellence is just in our blood and we love coaching our kids here at CCHS.”
Caitlyn says the current coaches are experienced, driven, and are getting the most out of the kids. “Our current CCHS Cheerleaders are well seasoned and they have what it takes to be the best,” said Caitlyn. “Coaches don’t win trophies at competitions; our hard-working kids do. One of my favorite memories of all time was winning the 2018 Middle School KAPOS State Competition with by Brother. It was a surreal moment because what we always saw our Mom and Grandpa do, we were accomplishing.”
It’s an elaborate process to keep everyone on the same page, which is a goal that all Clay County programs need to try and achieve. Caitlyn and Cameron shared plenty of insight as to how they put all the pieces together to form the collective. “At the start of each season, the high, middle, and elementary coaches come together and meet to plan for the upcoming season,” explained Caitlyn. “We go over the athletic handbook, cheerleading rules, and then discuss skills that we would like to achieve. We have a group chat where we talk quite often. The CCHS coaches go to every elementary school each season and help them improve on whatever their coach thinks needs work. For example, we tell our elementary coaches what types of skills they should work on and perfect and our high school cheerleaders demonstrate that for them.”
Caitlyn says it’s very similar to other sports programs are ran, and they incorporate a lot of similar strategies. “This is no different than creating plays in football or basketball and giving the other coaches a list of potential plays to run,” she added. “This helps us build our middle school program so we never have to go back and teach the basics and we can hit the ground running after tryouts in the Spring. These elementary cheer coaches deserve so much recognition because they build all the basics of middle and high school cheerleading in Clay County. Many other places have all-star teams, recreation cheer teams, and much more. Luckily, we have great elementary coaches because our area isn’t afforded that opportunity.”
In a time of division, constant spats, and everyone feeling the need to simply “be right”, Cameron and Caitlyn have unified the cheer program from CCHS, down to the elementary schools. Cameron stressed the importance of having the young kids, at the elementary level, on the same page as those above them in age.
“One thing that mom (Stephanie Gregory) did as a coach was built up our elementary schools to a highly competitive level,” said Cameron. “Once she stopped coaching, many things happened that stifled their growth. At the time, as the coach of the middle school and shortly thereafter, with Caitlyn at the High School, we knew that we had to do something to rebuild those programs if we wanted continued success. Each season we have been more and more involved with our feeder programs and we take time to continually check in with them, even sending our athletes to them if they need help at practice. We always go the extra mile to show them how valuable that they are to us, because they are our future.”
Caitlyn says that now the elementary teams are thriving, as they rely on the “One big team,” motto! “Our motto when it comes to the Clay County Cheerleading Program as a whole is that we are “One Big Team,” said a smiling Caitlyn. “We work tirelessly to ensure that everyone is working together toward a few common goals. These are to be the best sports program in our county and one of the best cheerleading programs in the state of Kentucky. We cannot achieve any of this by working against each other and creating rivalries so instead we work together with the common goal of more athletes cheering in middle and high school. At our 2022 Cheer Clinic we had over 130 athletes in attendance. County wide we have over 130 cheerleaders!”
Respect is sowed into the fabric of everything they do, and the duo says the elementary programs have really bought into that, and they get along extremely well, despite competing against each other. “Our elementary cheerleading coaches respect each other, learn from one another, compete together, and then cheer the others on every step of the way,” said Caitlyn. “I can say that I cheered with most of them during my time as a CCHS Cheerleader. In the last five years, elementary cheer has grown immensely, and we need to give these coaches the credit they deserve. No other County in our State will have six teams represent them on the State Competition level. Clay County Cheer is doing that. Last season, Manchester Elementary won KAPOS State Runner up and Burning Springs Elementary was crowned the 2021 KAPOS State Champion.”
It goes without saying, but it’s very obvious that Caitlyn and Cameron take anything involving cheer very personally, as they have spent the majority of their lives dedicating themselves to the program. There is a massive sense of pride that comes with running these programs, and the two pour their hearts into it.
“Pride is the first emotion that comes to mind when we think about what it’s like to be a Clay County Cheerleading Coach,” said Caitlyn. “We do everything together. We both have strengths and weaknesses that reciprocate the other. That is what make us a good team. Our assistant coach, Ashton Jarvis cheered for Caitlyn in Elementary School, Cameron in Middle school, and both of us in high school. The three of us create a perfect puzzle! In order to be great, you have to surround yourself with greatness and that is a lesson that our mom taught us during her time as the CCHS Cheer Coach.”
Cameron feels the same as his sister, as he too carries a level of pride to be helping lead the program. “Being a cheer coach means a lot to me, because I honestly don’t ever remember not being one,” said Cameron. “I travel all over the state doing choreography and teaching skills camps and I often get asked where I cheered. They are always shocked when I say, ‘I never have.’ They then ask how I got involved with cheerleading and I get to tell them this: When I was a child, I had a sickness called mommy-itis, which meant wherever mom went, I had to go too. Mom was a hardcore, decorated cheer coach, so that meant that I was raised in the cheerleading gym. I started off as the kid laying on the mat, playing with his Nintendo DS, but by the time I was in High School, I was standing right beside her, coaching away. That’s why I say I don’t ever remember not being a cheerleading coach. I was raised in it and it was all that we knew.”
Cameron, Caitlyn, Steph and Bobby all have brought home so much hardware, but Caitlyn and Cameron say that bringing pride to their community is their overall number one goal in doing what they do. “Our number one goal as a cheerleading program is to bring pride to our community,” said the two. “Clay County is our home, and we plan to do all that we can to show the Region, State, Nation how great of a place it can be. Our goals are simple at Clay County High School Cheerleading. We hope to cheer on our sports teams to the best of our ability, strive to be our best and have zero deductions on the competition mat, and be a good example to younger cheerleaders in our community.”
The duo shares the same sentiments for the youth programs, and they thanked those who support them as well. “Our goal as a program from Elementary up is to work together and produce more successful cheerleaders and the middle and high school level,” they said. “We want to empower anyone in our sport and put respect on our year around hard work. We have the very best support from our Superintendent, Athletic Director, Principals, Board Members, and community. Without their support, our program would not be what it is today. They have allowed us to take the reins and run our program to build nationally competitive cheerleading teams. Our community has backed us on many fronts and for that we are eternally thankful!”
