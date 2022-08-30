Earl “Bub” Lawson, 59, of Caryville, TN, passed away Friday, August 26th, at his home.
Earl was born in Hyden, KY, on August 24th, 1963, a son of the late Tom and Mary Ann Henson Lawson.
Earl is survived by the following brothers and sisters: John Lawson of Billy’s Branch, David Lawson of Jacks Creek, KY, Curtis Lawson Salt Gum, KY, Marvin Lawson of Sevierville, TN, Pete Lawson of Big Creek, Cledith Smith and husband J.L. of Caryville, TN, Dorothy Warren of Flat Lick, KY, and Lucy Sutti of Chicago, IL.
He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his brother and sisters: Dewey Lawson, Rebecca Smith, and Arlene Lawson.
Services for Earl will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 30th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Cecil Powell officiating. Burial will follow at the Lawson Mountain Cemetery on Big Creek.
Visitation for Earl will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 29th, at Britton Funeral Home.
