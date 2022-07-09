Earl Glenn Proffitt was born February 15, 1939 in London, Kentucky to the late Farris and Nancy Hampton Proffitt. He was united in marriage to Jackie Barrett Proffitt who preceded him in death. He is survived by four grandchildren; Jeremy Proffitt and wife Molly of Gray, Tennessee, Brandi Hoskins and husband Logan, Brittany Montgomery and husband Matt, and Fischer Proffitt all of London, Kentucky, and five siblings; Homer Proffitt and wife June, Dillard Proffitt and wife Peggy, Ethel Mae Benge and husband Stan, JoAnn Burns, and Melody Delph. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by one son, Randy “Pork” Proffitt and one brother Stanley Proffitt.
Earl Glenn Proffitt retired from Laurel Grocery as a truck driver and was a member of Valley Chapel Church.
Earl Glenn Proffitt departed this life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 being 83 years, 4 months and 20 days of age.
Serving as Pallbearers: Logan Hoskins, Matt Montgomery, Mark Smallwood, Rick Proffitt, Alex Nantz and Craig Prader.
Funeral services for Earl Glenn Proffitt will be conducted at 3 PM Sunday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Cloud officiating. Burial will follow in the Slate Hill Cemetery in London.
The family of Earl Glenn Proffitt will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home from 1 PM Sunday until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Bowling Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.