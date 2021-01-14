Earl Grubb, age 86, departed this life on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Advent Health in Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, February 6, 1934 to the union of William and Sudie Grubb. He was a member of the Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Morris Grubb and his wife Rose Ann, Danny Grubb and his wife Karen, Glenda Hoskins and her husband Buster; his grandchildren: Victoria Martin, Kelley Grubb, Brandon Grubb, James Earl Grubb, Jennifer Grubb, Anthony Grubb, Danielle Davidson, Angela Hampton, Scott Hoskins. Also surviving are 25 great grandchildren and his sisters Hazel Catron, Bessie Janes, and Grace Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Viola Grubb; his sons: Russel Grubb and Lynn Grubb; his grandchildren: Donna Grubb and McKinley Grubb; his brothers: Walter Grubb, Homer Grubb, Virgil Grubb, Dewey Grubb and Amos Grubb; his sisters: Esther Bowling, Mae Hibbard, and Mabel Burke.
Services for Earl Grubb were conducted on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Wayne Sizemore and Dale Downey presiding. He was laid to rest next to his loving wife Viola in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
