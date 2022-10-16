In Memory of Earl Joe Chandler, 70 years old.
Date of birth March 01, 1952
Date of death October 12, 2022
He was self-employed.
He is survived by his parents, Robert Chandler and Minnie Burns Chandler; three sisters: Lilly M. Loos and Pauline McDonald, of Indianapolis, IN, and Shirley Patterson of London, KY; two daughters: Tracy Smith of Richmond, KY, and Becky Chandler of LaPlace, LA; a special nephew, Tony Smith; and by several nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated in Lexington, KY. There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.