Earl M. Owens, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 6th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Earl was born in Clay County, KY on January 21, 1941, a son of the late Dan and Perlina Hornsby Owens. He was a member of the Clay County Cruisers. 

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bessie Wilson Owens; and his two sons: Danny Owens and wife Quincie, and Earl "Country Earl" Owens, Jr. and wife Sherry, all of Manchester. 

Earl is also survived by his grandchildren: Mariah Ball, Tori Byrd, and Zoey Owens; his great-grandchildren: Melody Ball and Raelynn Byrd; and the following brothers and sisters: Charles Owens and wife Carol of Harrison, IN, Douglas Owens and wife Frances of London, Alex Owens and wife Linda of Moscow, OH, William Owens and wife Dawn of Beattyville, Lucy Wilson and husband Paul of Tyner, Glenna Sizemore of Manchester, and Della Smith and husband Amos of London. 

In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: James Owens, Roger Owens, Paul Owens, Florence Roark, Anna Frazier, and Mary Catherine Owens. 

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Wendell Carmack and William Owens officiating. Burial will follow in the Oscar Hornsby Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 8th at Britton Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Earl Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you