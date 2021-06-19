Earl "Mousie" Smith age 84 departed this life on Thursday, June 17, 2021. He passed peacefully at his home in the Burning Springs community.
Earl was born on January 14, 1937 to the union of Myrtle Sizemore Smith O'Brien and Hardin Smith.
Earl leaves to mourn his passing wife Debbie Smith of Burning Springs, daughter Kim Bush of Burning Springs, and son Jason Smith and his wife Crystal of Burning Springs.
He also leaves to mourn granddaughter Lindsey Smith and husband Jamie of Burning Springs, granddaughter Brittany Bush and husband Hunter of Georgetown, and grandsons Nick Smith and Preston Bush of Burning Springs, along with his great-grandchildren Amelia Smith, Avery Smith, Adeline Smith, August Smith of Burning Springs, and his unborn great-granddaughter Blakely Bush of Georgetown.
Earl is preceded in death by his mother Myrtle Sizemore Smith O'Brien, father Hardin Smith, daughter Amy Smith, sister Eulene Smith, brother Leonard Smith, and nephew Rick Smith.
Earl's life revolved around his family and friends. He worked for the volunteer fire department, Manchester Sales and Service, and Ferrel Gas. Earl enjoyed fishing, going to church, coaching softball, playing basketball with his kids and grandkids, spending time with family, and gardening.
Earl has gone on to his Heavenly Home to be with a multitude of his family and friends.
Services will be held at 2:30 PM on Sunday, June 20th at Britton Funeral Home, with Brad Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Sunday, June 20th at Britton Funeral Home.
