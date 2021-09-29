Earl Peters, 57, of Booneville, KY, passed away Monday, September 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Earl was born in Manchester, KY on January 16, 1964, a son of Lee and Gladys Gabbard Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Regina Peters; his mother, Gladys Peters; his son, Scottie (Rita) Neal; his grandchildren: Bridget (Derek) Reed, Leann (Anthony) Peters, and Hannah Allen; and great-grandchildren: Chloe Nicole Flannery, Mia Brook Flannery, and Baby Boy Reed.
Earl is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Denver Lee Peters, Lonzo (Juanita) Peters, Donnie (Toria) Peters, Mildred (Stevie) Marshall, Mary (Randall) Madden, Georgie (Gary) Madden, Sarah (Bruce) Madden, Jean Marshall, Iva Sue (Elbert) Hensley, Anna (Sam) Asher, and Donna Sue Montgomery.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Lee Peters, and his brother, Ronnie Peters.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, October 1st at Britton Funeral Home, with Landon McDaniel officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Sextons Creek.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Friday, October 1st at Britton Funeral Home.
