Earl Ray Smith, 62, of Lexington, KY, passed away Saturday, June 3rd, at his home.
Earl was born in Leslie County, KY, on January 17th, 1961, a son of the late Earl and Laddie Smith.
Earl is survived by his children, Matthew Miller and Amanda Miller; his fiancée, Sheila Eldrige; and by his brother and sisters: Mearl Smith, Patricia Collins, Sally Sapp, and Melena Clements.
In addition to his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his brother, Berlon Eversole.
Services for Earl will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 7th, at Britton Funeral Home, With Shirley Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Mudlick Cemetery.
Visitation for Earl will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, June 6th, at Britton Funeral Home.
