Earl Reed was born June 22, 1936 in Clay County, KY and departed this life Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY at the age of 85. He was the son of the late Squire and Hallie (Hensley) Reed of Clay County, KY.
Earl is survived by his loving wife of sixty-three years, Mamie (Hensley) Reed of Tyner and by three loving children, David & Cleo Reed of McKee, Lana & Mike Hedgecock of Knoxville, TN and LaDonna & Harold Combs of McKee. He was blessed with five grandchildren, David Reed Jr of North Carolina, Latasha & Ryan Reece of London, Whitney & Zack Estep of London, Lacey & Cody Grimes of London and Austin & Cheyenne Hacker of McKee and by three precious great grandchildren, Paisley, Noah & Dawsyn. He is also survived by a special family of five he loved and raised, Sarah & Doc King, Teresa & Billy Gray, Ora & Evert Smith, Frank & Libby Cunagin and Della & Ricky Marcum; and by one sister, Jean Doyle of Indiana.
In addition to his parents, Earl was also preceded in death by his precious son, Bobby Reed and by his siblings, Leslie, Paul, Jr. and Dorothy.
Earl was a member of the Egypt Pentecostal Church.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers: Cody Grimes, Zack Estep, Harold Combs, David Reed Jr., Jeff Parrett and Frank Cunnigan. Honorary pallbearers: Austin Hacker, Ryan Reece, Mike Hedgecock, Fred Hensley & Matt Rose. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
