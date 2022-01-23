Earl Runion, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, January 22nd, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London. 

Earl was born in Laurel Creek, on August 17th, 1941, a son of the late Wiley and Nana Mae McQueen Runion. 

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Runion. 

Earl is survived by his son, Earl Runion and wife Katelyn of Manchester, KY; by 3 grandchildren: Jacob Taylor Runion, Caydence Runion, and Connor Hays. As well as the following brother and sister: Junior Runion and Pearl Runion both of Manchester, KY. 

In addition to his wife and parents, Earl is preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Sarah Marie Copenhagen, Emily Runion, Minnie Copenhagen, Ora Sawyers, Leslie Runion, Sherman Runion, Drucie McQueen, and Joyce Saylor. 

Services for Earl will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 25th, at Britton Funeral Home, with Michael Paul Jackson and Brian Sawyers officiating. Burial will follow in the Coffey Cemetery in Jackson County. 

Visitation for Earl will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 25th, at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 25
Visitation
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
12:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jan 25
Service
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
