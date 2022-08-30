Earl Wagers was born November 4, 1957, in Clay County and departed this life Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in Sexton’s Creek being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Douglas Curtis Wagers and Mary Eloise (Metcalf) Wagner.
Earl is survived by his sister, Barbara (Maynard) Byrd and by a step brother, Ricky Wagner (Cheryl) of Florida. He was blessed with two nephews, Jamie (Amanda) Byrd and Ryan Wagner; by two nieces Selena Hundley and Alexis Wagner and by a great niece, Tasha Hundley.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, August 29, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Bleve Metcalf Cemetery at Sextons Creek. Pallbearers: Jamie Byrd, Mike Baker, Randy Baker, Jr. Baker, Drew Rice and Dustin Rice. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
