Voters will have their first opportunity to cast a ballot in the May primary election beginning May 12th.
Early voting will begin Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Clay County Clerk’s office for three consecutive days. Friday, May 13th voting will start at 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Regardless of where you are registered to vote, you can cast your ballot on these three days. You will need to bring photo identification, preferably a driver’s license. No excuse is needed to vote early on these days.
“This is just like voting at your precinct on Election Day,” says County Clerk Beverly Robinson.
Election officers will verify your identity and eligibility. You will sign the electronic poll book, and you will be given a blank ballot to insert into the machine. You will make your selections, the machine will mark your ballot, you will verify your ballot and place it into the scanner to be counted. NO ONE is to see your ballot!
