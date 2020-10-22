Early voting began last week, and clerk Beverly Craft says the turnout so far has been great!
Through mid-day Tuesday over 700 residents have cast their ballot for the upcoming November 3rd General Election at the county administration building.
The voting is being conducted in the lobby of the administration building; Craft says.
“Early voting is working extremely well so far,” Craft said. “We are providing voters with a safe environment to come and cast their vote.”
The clerk says voters are also being exposed to the new voting machines that utilize a paper ballot.
“The voter will insert the paper ballot into the machine and make their selections,” Craft said. “The voter will navigate through various screens and races making their choices. There are also constitutional amendments for this election and voters will have to navigate through several screens to read those. Once they’ve completed their selections, they will take their ballot to the machine counter and insert it to be counted. The card will stay inside the machine once that step is completed.”
The new machines will also be utilized at all 20 county precinct locations on November 3rd.
As with anything that changes, the clerk asks voters to be patient during the voting process.
“This is a different procedure than what’s been used in the past,” she said. “Once their ballot is inserted to be counted the voting process will be completed.”
The clerk also announced precinct location changes at three places for the upcoming Nov. 3rd election.
Those changes are:
•Horse Creek- The new location is City of Hope Church at the old Horse Creek Elementary.
•Pigeon Roost- The new location will be the Fellowship Hall at Horse Creek Baptist Church.
•Greenbriar- The new location will be at Clay County High School.
Signs will be placed at each precinct to show voters the locations, Craft said.
In-person early voting will continue at the county administration building through November 3rd. You can cast your ballot Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
