Clay County Clerk, Beverly Craft, encourages everyone to vote

and would like to announce the schedule.

-Excused Absentee Voting will continue through Wednesday, 

November 2, 2022 from 8 am to 4:30 pm each day.  Voting 

is held in the Clay County Clerk's Office.  There are various 

reasons eligible for voting during this period.    

-No Excuse Early Voting will be held on November 3, 4, and 5th, 2022 

at the Clay County Clerk's Office. The hours differ each day and 

are as follows:

-Thursday, November 4, 2022 from 6 am to 4:30 pm.

-Friday, November 5, 2022 from 8 am to 6 pm.

-Saturday, November 6, 2022 from 8 am to 4 pm.  

Voters may call 606-598-2544 with any questions or go to elect.ky.gov

Election Day voting will be held at the regular precincts from 6 am to 6 pm.

Any voter with a medical emergency occurring within 14 days prior 

to the election may call the clerk's office for information on obtaining

a medical emergency ballot.  

Much has been sacrificed for our right to vote.  Please use it!

