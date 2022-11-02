Clay County Clerk, Beverly Craft, encourages everyone to vote
and would like to announce the schedule.
-Excused Absentee Voting will continue through Wednesday,
November 2, 2022 from 8 am to 4:30 pm each day. Voting
is held in the Clay County Clerk's Office. There are various
reasons eligible for voting during this period.
-No Excuse Early Voting will be held on November 3, 4, and 5th, 2022
at the Clay County Clerk's Office. The hours differ each day and
are as follows:
-Thursday, November 4, 2022 from 6 am to 4:30 pm.
-Friday, November 5, 2022 from 8 am to 6 pm.
-Saturday, November 6, 2022 from 8 am to 4 pm.
Voters may call 606-598-2544 with any questions or go to elect.ky.gov
Election Day voting will be held at the regular precincts from 6 am to 6 pm.
Any voter with a medical emergency occurring within 14 days prior
to the election may call the clerk's office for information on obtaining
a medical emergency ballot.
Much has been sacrificed for our right to vote. Please use it!
