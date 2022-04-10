Motorists travelling into East Manchester will be forced to take a detour for nearly a month beginning Monday.
KY 2438 (Bridge to East Manchester) in Clay County will be closed beginning Monday, April 11
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists KY 2438 (Bridge to East Manchester) from mile point 0.000 to mile point 0.063 will be closed beginning Monday, April 11 due to bridge maintenance operations.
The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic on Monday, May 2.
During the closure, traffic will be detoured on U.S. 421, KY 3473, and KY 2432. The detour will be signed along these routes and will consist of a closure of the turning lane on U.S. 421 from mile point 17.855 to mile point 17.969.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
