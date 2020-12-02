Eddie Benjamin "Ben" Daniel Hoskins passed away Sat. November 28, 2020. He was 25 years old. Ben was born June 24, 1995 in Manchester, KY., the son of Misty Sizemore & the late Mitchell Dean Hoskins. Ben had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. He enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, working on cars & spending time with his son.
Ben was preceded in death by; beloved father, paternal grandmother, Helen Hoskins, paternal great grandparents, Homer & Nora Hoskins, maternal great grandfather, Ben Maggard, maternal great grandmother, Corine Sizemore & maternal great great grandparents, Bruce & Callie Morgan. He leaves the following relatives surviving; beloved mother & step-father, Misty Sizemore & Terry Melton, Somerset, KY., beloved son, Thayer Bentley Hoskins, Somerset, KY., beloved daughter, Kenna Rayanne Lewis, Wooton, KY., paternal grandfather, Eddie Hoskins, Asher, KY., maternal grandparents, Lige & Ann Sizemore of Bear Branch, Ky., maternal great grandmother Audrey Maggard, Hyden,KY., maternal great grandfather, Otis Sizemore, London,KY., brothers, Christopher Mitchell Hoskins, Hyden, KY., step-brother, Jered Melton, Wooton, KY. & special friend, Keleigh Bronson, Hyden, KY. Also a host of other relatives & friends survive.
All services will be private due to the Governor's mandate.
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
