Eddie Carl Miller, age 74, Husband of Patsy York Miller of Tyner, Kentucky passed away on Saturday at his residence. He was the father of Brian Miller of Tyner, Kentucky. He was the grandfather of Kimberly Cruse, James Miller and Gracie Miller all of Tyner, Kentucky. He was the great-grandfather of Amelia Cruse. He was the brother of David Miller, Herbert Miller and Judy Witt all of Tyner, Kentucky. Dennis Miller of Sand Gap, Kentucky. Thelma Estes of Columbia, Kentucky and Betty Cottongim of Independence, Kentucky. He was also blessed with a host of other relatives, church family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was a retired self-employed pipeline welder and a member of the Horse Creek Holiness Church in Manchester, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by one son, Rodney Miller and by his parents, Rev. Roy and Leathie Pennington Miller.
Funeral services for Mr. Eddie Carl Miller will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday morning in the Lakes Funeral Home Chapel in McKee, Kentucky with Pastor Terry Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilson Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Mr. Eddie Carl Miller will receive friends at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, Kentucky after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Lakes Funeral Home of McKee is in charge of the arrangements.
This obituary is posted as a courtesy to the Miller family by Laurel Funeral Home.
