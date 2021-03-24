Eddie Davidson, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, March 20th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Eddie was born in Manchester, KY on June 30, 1955, a son of the late Mattie Jones and the late Edward Sibert.
Eddie is survived by two sisters, Patricia Jones and Tonya Davidson, both of Manchester.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and other family members; and by a loving church family, along with lots of great friends.
In addition to his mother and father, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Walker; his sisters, Billie Jean Berry and Mary Gail Roberts; and his brother-in-law, Ernest Jones.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow at the Hounchell Bend Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
