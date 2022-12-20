Eddie Joe Sowders, 83, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, December 13th, at his home.
Eddie was born in Artemus, KY on October 22, 1939, a son of the late Carson and June Smith Sowders.
Eddie is survived by his daughters: Kia Trawick and husband Kenneth of San Antonio, TX, and Krystle Dawn Major of Somerset, KY.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: John Trawick, Joshua Trawick, and Kimberly Heath; his great-grandchild, Samuel; and his brother and sisters: Paul Sowders and wife Dinah, Deanne Hensley and husband Robert, and Kaye Craft
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Doug Sowders.
No Service will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
