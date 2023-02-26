Eddie Lee Baker, age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 22, 2023. Lee was born on November 9, 1933, in Manchester, Kentucky to William and Pearl Baker.
He married Agnes Burch in April of 1953, she preceded him in death on July 7, 2022. He is survived by his children Linda Meyer, Kim (Rick) Anderson, and Jeff (Erin) Baker. Grandchildren; Ronnie (Ashlee) Baker, Alesha Baker, Jason Baker, Randy (Katie) Baker, Amelia Anderson, Lyla Baker, and Kendall Baker, 17 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by his sister Della Mae Quatman and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sons; Ron and David and 11 brothers and sisters.
The stories of courage and faithfulness are too many to mention for this man, who left a tiny town in the coal country of Kentucky in the early 1950's to come to Cincinnati and work. He always worked at least two jobs but still made time for his family. He was a man of strong faith and served as a deacon, trustee, and music director for over fifty years. He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and sitting on the porch talking to neighbors. He was loved by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:30AM at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home (2155 Compton Road, Cincinnati OH 45231- Follow the BLUE line once you enter the cemetery gates) burial will take place following the service at Arlington Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Lee by sending a donation to Queen City Hospice, Addus Hope Foundation, 4685 Duke Drive, Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040 for their care and support of our family during this difficult time, or to his grandson's church, Audacity Church 2744 East 12th Street Tulsa, OK 74104.
