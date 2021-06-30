Eddie Wayne Mills, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, June 28th, at The Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. 

Eddie Wayne was born in Clay County, KY on February 27, 1965, a son of Joyce Phillips Mills and the late Edward Mills, Jr. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, painting, drawing, and landscaping. 

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Mills of Manchester; his daughter, Katherine "Katy" Mills of Cincinnati, OH; and his son, Ryan Mills of Redding, OH. 

Eddie Wayne is also survived by two grandchildren, Bryce Thompson and Leah Winhauser; and his special aunt, Gail. 

In addition to his father, Eddie Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Mills and Jimmy Mills. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 3rd at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Smith and Mills Cemetery on Red Bird. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.

 
Service information

Jul 3
Visitation
Saturday, July 3, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 3
Service
Saturday, July 3, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

