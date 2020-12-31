Edith Gregory, age 76, wife of Johnny Gregory of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her residence. She was the mother of Allison Gregory Bowling and husband Ralph Bowling, Jr. of Manchester, Kentucky, and Johnna Gay and husband Justin of Oneida, Kentucky; the sister of Nancy Pardon of Hamilton, Ohio.
She was also blessed with five grandchildren, Janna Lovins, Jon Lovins, Lake Hacker, Callie Hacker, and Josey Gay. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roper M. and Ethel (Campbell) Seal; and by her siblings, Grace Stivers, Margaret Wilson, June Hoskins, Kenneth Seal, Bill Seal, and Anna Lynn Smith. She was a member of Horse Creek Baptist Church of Manchester, Kentucky, and owner of Edith's Beauty Salon for 53 years.
Funeral services for Edith Gregory will be conducted Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Chase Whitis officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Edith Gregory will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Serving as pallbearers will be: Jon Lovins, Lake Hacker, Sammy Keith Gregory, John Wiley Sibert, Noah Fields, and Trent Prewitt.
