Edith Grubb, age 95 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 8, 1925 in Manchester, KY, the daughter of the late Reubin & Senie (England) Marcum.
Mrs. Grubb was a former employee of the Dayton Envelope Company with many years of service. Preceded in death by her husband George Grubb in 1983, her daughter Bernice Thacker, and by 2 sisters Susie Bush & Hazel Smith.
She is survived by her 2 loving children Beulah Moritz and George Grubb, Jr., her sister Sally Jones, her 2 brothers Dewey Marcum and wife Lillian and Charlie Marcum, 5 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Evergreen Cemetery with Chaplain Corey Cunningham officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday (1 hour prior to service) at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Edith Grubb, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.
