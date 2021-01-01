Mrs. Edith Jeffrey, age 91 departed this life on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Tuesday, July 9, 1929 in Manchester to James Scalf and Della Gray Scalf Labig. She was a grocery store clerk, a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church, a member of the Manchester Eastern Star #351 and the Clay County Homemakers Club.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Raymond Jeffrey, her children: James Howard Gregory and his wife Lorene, Philip Ray Gregory and his wife Brenda, Penny Louise Hampton and her husband Darrell, David Louis Gregory and his wife Kathy and James Raymond Jeffrey and his wife Pat as well as a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Lina Abernathy, Nora Hershey, Patti Lou Bishop, James Scalf, Freddy Scalf, Edna Mae Robinson and Flora Hacker.
She is preceded in death by her parents: James Scalf and Della Gray Scalf Labig, her first husband: Billy Gregory, her daughter: Lisa Hampton, 2 grandchildren: Brandon Sams and Eric Napier; her brothers: Zuell Scalf, Earl Scalf, Merle Scalf, Hershell Scalf, Paul Scalf, Boyd Scalf and Billy Scalf and her sisters: Doris Curry and Mary Catherine Scalf.
Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P. O. Box 96011, Washington, D. C. 20090-6011, www.alz.org or the Landmark of Laurel Creek.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Edith Jeffrey will be conducted on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scottie Sumner will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
