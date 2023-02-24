Edith Purcell, age 80, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Edith was born on November 27, 1942 in Manchester, KY to the late Jack Sizemore and Gertrude Holland Sizemore. She worked alongside her husband on the farm for many years. Edith loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by one son, Michael Allen Purcell of Somerset; one daughter, Valerie Lynn Purcell of Somerset; three grandchildren, Nathan Michael Purcell, Jiselle Lynn Purcell and Tarah Jiselle (and Clay) Muntz; four great grandchildren, Elijah Clay Muntz, Ella Kate Muntz, Emery Grace Muntz and Everally Muntz; two brothers, James (Ethel) Sizemore of Clay Co. and Lewis (Jan) Sizemore of Clay Co.; three sisters, Vestie (Roy) Ruth of Clay Co., Lucy (Booney) Burton of Stanford and Helen Dick of N.C.; many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death her husband, Leonard "Wilford" Purcell, whom she married on October 24, 1963 in Jellico, TN and he preceded her September 22, 2017; two brothers, Earl Sizemore and Farmer Sizemore; and one sister, Gladys Sizemore.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Jonathan Logan officiating. Burial will be at Barnesburg Cemetery.
