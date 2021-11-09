Edna Baker, age 81, of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves behind one son, Ernie Proffitt of Vevay, IN; three daughters, Teina Baker & Don Wolfe of Manchester, KY, Nancy Money & husband Lonnie of Austin, Indiana, Erma Baker of Austin, Indiana; one sister, Irene Hubbard & husband Glenn of London, KY; ten grandchildren, Kim West & husband Eric, Missy Cockerham & husband Dale, Krystal Robinson & husband Daniel, Brian Money & wife Wesley, Nikki Howard & husband Matt, Robbie Money, Sierra Taylor, Shay Taylor, Angie Gregory, Michael Brown; nine great grandchildren, Kyler Lawless, Dawson Lawless, Bryce Lawless, Zavier Hatfield, Landon Hatfield, Keegan Robinson, Kloē Robinson, Elsie Money, Gage Howard, plus several nieces, nephews and many friends and family to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J. R. Baker; her son, Carter Baker; her daughter-in-law, Betty Proffitt; her parents, Ermon Fowler & Rosa Proffitt Fowler; three brothers, Arthur Fowler, Ernest Fowler, Larry Fowler; two sisters, Imojean Bruner, Anna Mae Bowling.
Edna enjoyed her church, her family, gardening, quilting, looking at Christmas lights and watching fireworks. Most of all she was an amazing mother and was Nanny to everyone!
Funeral services for Edna Baker will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lebanon United Baptist Church, 100 Bratcher Rd., Manchester, Kentucky with Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery in London, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Brian Money, Robbie Money, Daniel Robinson, Matt Howard, Dylan Osborne, Hunter Osborne, Joseph Gregory and Adam Fowler. Honorary pallbearers are Bryce Lawless, Kyler Lawless, Dawson Lawless, Zavier Hatfield, Landon Hatfield and Blake Jones. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the church. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
