Edna Brock Hicks, age 85, of Manchester, passed away Saturday October 29th, 2022 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Edna is survived by her daughter Charlene Henson and Husband Conley, 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Hicks, her parents Steven and Minnie Mills Brock, one daughter Tobie Mills, one son Lonnie Hicks, and one great grandson Marcus Mills.
The funeral service will be held 1 PM Tuesday at the Whites Branch Holiness Church. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 AM Tuesday a the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.