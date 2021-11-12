Mrs. Edna Hampton, age 99 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, February 7, 1922 in Manchester to the union of Steve and Polly Craft Brown. She was a homemaker and a member of the Zion Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Mildred Barton and husband Jim, James Hampton and wife Anita and Janice Joseph and husband Jack. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Kim Scherf, Kevin Scherf, Jim Barton, Amy Barton, C. J. Hampton, Alicia Hampton Kaleta, Eric Joseph, David Joseph and Jaclyn Joseph as well as 14 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and her sister: Mildred Hampton.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Polly Brown, her husband: Albert Hampton, her daughters: Jeanette Hampton and Joyce Scherf, her sisters: Pearl Stuart, Evelyn Lamb and Wilma Neilsen as well as her brother: William Brown.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Edna Hampton were conducted on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Carl Allen presiding. She was laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
