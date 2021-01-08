Mrs. Edna Hoskins, age 84 departed this life on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at her home. She was born on Friday, January 1, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to Frank J. and Alice Smith. She was a housewife and a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Darrell Smallwood and Gary Smallwood; her grandchildren: Jessalynn Bowman, Rick Smallwood, Carrie Lowery, Brittany Smallwood, Amber Grubb, Shannon Graver and Rodney Smith and several great grandchildren and her sister: Mable Roy.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Alice Smith, her first husband: Cecil Smallwood and her second husband: Estill Hoskins.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Edna Hoskins will be conducted on Friday, January 8, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby and Rev. Jim Smith will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Walker Cemetery in the Martin’s Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
At the family request, please wear a mask.
