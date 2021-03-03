Edna Mae Pennington, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, March 1st, at the Ephraim McDowell Hospital in Danville.
Edna was born in Hyden, KY on July 24, 1952, a daughter of the late Felix and Delta Smith Sizemore.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Pennington, and her children: Randall Dodson, Rodney Dodson and wife Lorene, Velva Baker and husband Paul, all of Manchester, and Misty Dodd and husband Chris of Richmond.
Edna is also survived by the following grandchildren: Antonio Dodson and wife Brittany, Daniel Dodson and wife Amanda, Zachary Baker and fiancée Megan, Trevor Dodson and fiancée Britney, Joseph Dodson and wife Kayla, Samantha Combs and husband Will, Whitney Dodson, and Shannon Dodson; the following great-grandchildren: Braidan Dodson, Caidan Dodson, Keyleigh Dodson, Maddie Dodson, Chloe Herd, Sadie Combs, Jaxon Combs, Noah Dodson, Bailey Dodson, Blake Dodson, Cruze Dodson, Jaida Stewart, Jacey Stewart, Cylan Dodson, Broly Bowling, and Chace Smith.
Also, surviving are her brothers-in-law, James Pennington and wife Marie, and Fred Huff; sisters-in-law, Kathy Melton and Linda Caldwell; special niece, Marie Pennington, with addition to many nieces and nephews; and by her special dogs: Duke, Precious, and Fido.
In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by her sister, Vernadene Sizemore Huff.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Steve May and Terry Joseph officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
