Ednamae Hammond, 78, of Clarksburg, passed away at 7:47 A.M. on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born on October 29, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky the daughter of Everett and June (Marcum) Hacker. She lived in Decatur County the majority of her life, having resided in Clarksburg for 27 years. She retired in 2002 from the Muscatatuck State Hospital. Ednamae enjoyed playing cards, gambling, coloring and crocheting. She was an avid bowler for 22 years and served as the league secretary for the Friday Night Alley Cats. She married Carl E. Hammond on July 3, 1964 in Greensburg. He preceded her in death on November 7, 2019. She is survived by sons, Bruce (Regina) McCord, Jr. of Greenwood, Rick (Ann) Hammond and Tony (Marcy) Hammond both of Greensburg, Robert Hammond of Clarksburg, and Carlos Hammond of Greensburg; 18 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sara Nash; son, Norvel Ed Jones; sister, Ethelene Smith; brothers, Delbert Hacker, Allen Hacker, Gregory Hacker and Jimmie Jo Morris. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport with Pastor Mike Bartlett officiating. Burial will follow at the Westport Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, October 30 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com
