Mr. Edward Collins, Jr. of Hyden, KY. passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center. He was 95 years old. Jr. was born, October 4, 1926 in Leslie County, KY., the son of the late, Robert Lee Collins & Lucy Jane Baker Collins. He had been a life-long resident of Leslie Co. By occupation Jr. was a retired coal miner & state employee and after retirement he had worked for the Daniel Boone National Forest Service. Jr. was affliated with the Davidson Fork Church of God & the Rockhouse Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed hunting, riding his ranger polaris in the game reserve, fishing, witnessing to people about the Lord & especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Jr. was preceded in death by his cherished parents, loving & devoted wife, Ruthean Stacy Collins, 2 beloved sons, Rodney Collins & James C. Collins, one daughter, Mamie Collins Shepherd & 3 brothers, Ancy, Ottis & Wallace Collins. He leaves the following relatives surviving; 2 beloved sons, Rev. Charles Edward Collins & Shirley, Thousandsticks, KY. & Stevie Collins, Hyden, KY., 2 beloved daughters, Dorothy Ann Davidson, Thousandsticks, KY. & Rita Campbell & Rodney, Yerkes, KY., 1 brother, Clyde Collins & Christine, Hyden, KY., 4 sisters, Anna Lee Miller, Somerset, KY., Bessie Marie Couch & Curt, Hyden, KY., Wilma Salyers, Hyden, KY. & Wanda Faye Collins, Louisville, KY., 13 treasured grandchildren, a host of treasured great grandchildren & a host of treasured great-great grandchildren & special friends, Otis Gibson & the entire Couch Family. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends survive.
Funeral: Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 1:00 at the Rockhouse Pentecostal Church, Hyden, KY.
Ministers: Rev. Ted Couch & Rev. Jerry Couch
Interment: Collins Family Cemetery, (Cane Fork Road), Hyden, KY.
Visitation: Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 6:00-9:00 P.M. & Monday November 1, 2021 at 6:00-9:00 P.M. at the Church
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
