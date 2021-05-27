Edward "Ed" Sandlin, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 25th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Ed was born in Hyden, KY on August 9, 1963, a son of Fred and Virgie Estep Sandlin.
He is survived by his father, Fred Sandlin of Manchester; his daughter, Jamie Sandlin of Florida; his grandchild, Jayden Rouse; and the following brothers and sisters: Lawrence Sandlin of Mize Branch, Nuite Sandlin of Fogertown, Bobby Jo Sandlin of Manchester, Ruth Roark of Manchester, Rosa Bernhold of Dayton, TN, and Freda Williams of Cleveland, GA.
Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Sandlin.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton and Richard Sams officiating. Burial will follow in the Mize Branch Community Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home.
