Edward "Ed" Sandlin, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, May 25th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Ed was born in Hyden, KY on August 9, 1963, a son of Fred and Virgie Estep Sandlin. 

He is survived by his father, Fred Sandlin of Manchester; his daughter, Jamie Sandlin of Florida; his grandchild, Jayden Rouse; and the following brothers and sisters: Lawrence Sandlin of Mize Branch, Nuite Sandlin of Fogertown, Bobby Jo Sandlin of Manchester, Ruth Roark of Manchester, Rosa Bernhold of Dayton, TN, and Freda Williams of Cleveland, GA. 

Ed was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Sandlin. 

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home, with Henry Lloyd Deaton and Richard Sams officiating. Burial will follow in the Mize Branch Community Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 29th at Britton Funeral Home.

 
To send flowers to the family of Edward Sandlin, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

May 29
Visitation
Saturday, May 29, 2021
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 30
Service
Sunday, May 30, 2021
12:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you