Edward McQueen, age 66 departed this life on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester. He was born Monday, June 20, 1955 in Manchester, Kentucky to Frank McQueen and Ora (Doyle) Allen.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Irene (Sizemore) McQueen, his children:
Elizabeth McQueen and Brandon Davidson, Steve McQueen and wife Vonda, Robin Davidson and husband Elbert, Shannon Edward McQueen and Bethany Martin, Mark Anthony McQueen and Loretta Collins, Carol Ann White and husband Donald White, Betty Burkhart and husband Ronnie, Alex Ray McQueen and Amanda Deaton, Lucky Ray McQueen, 17 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Frank Junior McQueen, Elizabeth Potter, Naomi Allen, Beatrice McQueen, and Louise Hacker.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Frank McQueen and Ora Allen, his grandchild: Lekitta Murray, and these sisters and brothers: Helen Lunsford, Betty Blankenship, Theo McQueen, Roy Cowens, and Pete McQueen.
Funeral Services for Edward McQueen will be conducted on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Potters House Holiness Church. Rev. George Roberts and Rev. Lyle Sizemore will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 10 AM until funeral time at the Potters House Holiness Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.