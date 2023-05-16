Edward "Pete" Frazier, 76, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 14th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Pete was born in Oneida, KY on July 6, 1946, a son of the late Ed and Lucy Allen Frazier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Neal Owens Frazier.
Pete is survived by his daughter, Edwina Morris of Manchester.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Keana (Patrick Goins) Bray and Kailey (Donavon Bishop) Sparks; his great-grandson, Noah Bray; and his brother and sisters: Raleigh Frazier, Jeanette Gilbert, and Barbara Couch, all of Manchester.
In addition to his wife and parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Frazier.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with William Owens and Wendell Carmack officiating. Burial will follow at the Peaceful Valley Cemetery on Frazier Road.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, May 17th at Britton Funeral Home.
