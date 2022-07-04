Edward Ray Belt, age 54, of London, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Candace Peters Belt; three children, Edward Ray Belt II & fiancée Rebecca Ann Trosper, Jacob Lee Belt, Jarrett Lee Belt, all of London, KY; five siblings, Raymond Belt & wife Mahala of London, KY, Arvil Belt of London, KY, James Belt of East Bernstadt, KY, Janie Belt of Indiana, Rosie Wilson & husband John of Green Mount, KY; three special dogs, Gary, Ollie, and Koda, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray Belt and Frances Darlene Truitt Belt.
Edward worked as a machine operator for Elmo Greer & Sons for more than 20 years. He attended Moore’s Creek Church of Christ. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors. He enjoyed working with his hands, building and making things. Edward also liked being on his tractor and spending time with his animals. He loved his family very much.
Funeral services for Edward Ray Belt will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Combs Cemetery in Jackson County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
