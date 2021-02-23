Edward W. Madden was born January 10, 1950 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Wednesday February 10, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Ky., being 71 years of age. He was the son of the late Arnold and Martha (Lee) Madden.
Edward is survived by his wife Maudie Madden of Tyner, Ky. and by two children, David Madden and (Carla) of Tyner, Ky. and Linda Madden and her fiancé Shannon Stevens also of Tyner, Ky. He is also survived by two brothers Freddie and Randall Madden both of Tyner, Ky. and by two sisters Cleo Hopper, Manchester, Ky. and Geraldine Davidson of London, Ky. Edward was blessed with three grandchildren, Alexus Dezarn, Dylan Madden and Nathan Madden.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by one sister Colleen Reid.
Funeral services for Edward Madden were held Sunday February 14. 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Farmer and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating with burial in the F. L. Montgomery cemetery at Tyner, Ky. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
