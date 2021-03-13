On March 4, 2021 at approximately 12:15 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Whitehead and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested James Edwards, 48 of Highway 638. The arrest occurred when units was dispatched to a complaint on the male subject that was trespassing at the Beech Creek Apartments. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson located the individual and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had a No Bail warrant through Clay County District Court.
James Edwards, 48 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
