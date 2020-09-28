Edwin L. Roy, 77, of London, KY, passed away Friday, September 25th, at the Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He is survived by his wife, Mabel Smith Roy; his children: Ethan Roy, Jason Roy, and Edwina Roy; by his stepchildren: Loretta Napier, Patty Jenkins, Wilma Wagers Combs, and Ella Faye Dewar; his sister, Shirley Roy; special aunt, Sylvia; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Other Lee Roy and Eilene Walker Roy, his children, Charlene Strong and Imogene Wagers, and his step-daughter, Vicky Mills.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 3rd at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
