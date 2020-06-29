The COVID-19 surge in Clay County continues as eight confirmed cases were reported by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department Monday afternoon.
The CVDHD also reports that five cases are now listed as recovered.
Clay now has 51 total reported cases; 31 active cases and 18 recovered, according to the CVDHD.
Christie Green, Director of Public Health with the CVDHD, says she appreciates the public's cooperation during the surge.
"With case numbers continuing to rise, we greatly appreciate the public's cooperation with our efforts to isolate positive cases and quarantine those who have been exposed. This will help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," she said.
