The Clay Grand Jury has returned eight indictments on various charges from sex offenders to theft.
-Christopher Davidson, 34, has been indicted for failing to comply with sex offender registry and persistent felony offender 2nd.
-Michael Johnson, 35, was indicted over a March 3, 2023 incident for promoting contraband 1st; criminal complicity to promoting contraband 1st; and trafficking in a controlled substance. Johnson and Tina Fisher, 51, also indicted for criminal complicity to promoting contraband 1st; conspired to bring illegal drugs into the Clay Detention Center.
-Alaina Reid, 40, was indicted on nine charges over a March 2, 2023 incident while operating a motor vehicle. She now faces formal charges of: possession of a controlled substance 1st; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana less than eight ounces; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants 2nd offense, aggravating circumstance, excluding alcohol; no registration receipt; failure to wear seatbelts; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; failure to produce insurance card; failure to maintain insurance.
-Lawrence Collins, 49, was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for allegedly stealing a Polaris Razor belonging to Randal Collins.
-Crystal Bradshaw, 49, failure to comply with the sex offender registration.
-David Reed, 23, has been indicted for assault 1st and theft by unlawful taking over $1,000. On December 22, 2022, Reed slapped Joshua McFadden and caused him physical injury. He is also accused of taking McFadden’s 2015 Scion vehicle valued at over $9,000.
-Shaunta Bowling, 34, allegedly took over $5,000 worth of items from Wal-Mart on March 23. She was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
