The Clay Grand Jury recently returned indictment against eight people on various charges.
-Jeffrey Sandlin, 32, was indicted for arson 2nd; tampering with physical evidence; and receiving stolen property over $500.00.
According to the indictment, on May 12, 2021, Sandlin took possession of a 2014 Kia Sorento that he knew had been stolen. To cover up the crime, authorities say he set fire to the vehicle owned by Jacob Davidson and then “destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence by burning a vehicle he knew was evidence and would be produced in an official proceeding.”
-Robin Lovins, 28, was indicted for burglary 1st, burglary 3rd and two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500. On March 12, 2021 Lovins allegedly committed the offense of burglary 1st and one count of theft by unlawful taking when she entered a residence and took a propane tank, two rocking chairs and other items. On that same date, Lovins allegedly broke into another residence and committed burglary 3rd and theft by unlawful taking by taking various items.
-Dwayne Burkhart was indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500. On October 6, 2020, Burkhart is accused of taking control of various tools belonging to Billy Carpenter.
-Charles Rodney Smith, 45, and Darrell Smith, 43, were indicted for burglary 1st degree and criminal mischief 2nd with they broke into a home belonging to Bobby Sams on February 7, 2021.
-Millard Wagers, 58, is indicted for theft by unlawful taking over $500 for allegedly taking a Ford Ranger pick-up belonging to Michael Jackson on November 2, 2020 valued at $5,800.
-Michael Cohorn, 36, was indicted on two counts of nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport. On one count he is alleged to owe $10,362.69 in back child support and on the other county $20,455.48 of back child support.
-Bridgett Eversole, 34, was indicted for nonsupport and flagrant nonsupport. She is accused of owing $13,658.16 in back child support.
