Eight indictments were recently returned by the Clay Grand jury.
-Steven Hopkins, 32, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment 1st; persistent felony offender 2nd; possession of firearm by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
On July 18, 2022, Hopkins allegedly tossed a loaded gun into a vehicle and endangered the welfare of Deputy Wes Brumley along with two occupants of a vehicle, Chelsey Hacker and Brittany Hubbard.
-John Mitchell, 21, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 which included 20 radiators.
-Earl Brock, 47, faces indictment charges of theft by unlawful taking over $500; criminal mischief 1st; persistent felony offender 1st; and burglary 3rd. The theft charges stem from a burglary at the residence of Jennings Fields.
-James Smith, 46, has indictment charges of persistent felony offender; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana less than 8 oz./poss. of firearm at time of commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
-Bobby Sams, 39, and Angela Smith, 52, have been indicted for damaging property belonging to Kentucky Utilities. Sams was indicted for criminal mischief 1st and trespass upon a key infrastructure asset. Smith was indicted for criminal complicity to commit criminal mischief 1st degree.
-Kelly Williams, 43, was indicted for receiving stolen property over $1,000 and criminal mischief 1st.
-Justin Russell, 40, faces indictment charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance 1st; operating a motor vehicle with expired license; fleeing or evading police 1st; reckless driving and speeding 26 mph over.
