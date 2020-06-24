Eight more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Clay County today, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
31 cases have now been reported in the last 10 days, according to CVDHD records. Case investigation and contact tracing is now underway in the cases.
The surge is continuing as health officials urge everyone to practice social distancing measures.
Local pharmacy H&N Drug has confirmed one of their employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
They released the following statement on their Facebook account today:
"We would like to inform our patients and community that one employee has tested positive for COVID19. That employee is taking a two week leave of absence to ensure the safety of our patients. The pharmacy has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. We are taking all necessary precautions and following all guidelines/recommendations from the local health department."
