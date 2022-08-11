Eastern Kentucky University assistant golf coach Chip McDaniel will play in the Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna this week.
The Pinnacle Bank Championship will be played at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska. It starts Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. McDaniel will tee off from No. 1 at 3:11 p.m. ET on Thursday.
The Golf Channel will televise the tournament on Thursday and Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET, on Saturday from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. McDaniel qualified for four Korn Ferry Tour events this season through Monday qualifiers. His success in qualifiers over the years has earned McDaniel the nickname "Mr. Monday" by Twitter site and tour storyteller @ACaseOfTheGolf1. By finishing tied for 21st and tied for 13th in two of those events, he earned enough member points to be in the top 156 and play in the regular season finale.
McDaniel was chosen as EKU's men's and women's assistant golf coach in July of 2022.
Since 2018, the Manchester, Kentucky native has made 43 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and 11 PGA Tour starts. He has seven career top-20 performances on the Korn Ferry Tour and one top-5 finish on the PGA Tour. McDaniel participated in the 2019 U.S. Open.
As a collegiate golfer at the University of Kentucky from 2014 to 2018, McDaniel posted three wins, 14 career top-10s and 25 career top-20 finishes. He was the runner-up at the 2016 Southeastern Conference Championship and completed his career with a 71.8 stroke average. He earned a spot on the 2015 SEC All-Freshman Team and was a second team All-SEC pick in 2016 and 2018. Following the 2016 season, McDaniel was a third team Ping All-America selection. He was twice named as a Srixon All-America Scholar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.