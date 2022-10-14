Eastern Kentucky University will be buzzing with both new and traditional events to celebrate the 2022 Homecoming weekend Oct. 21-22, on the Campus Beautiful. All current students, graduates and other friends of the university are invited to attend.
“Homecoming is a celebration of EKU past and present. It’s a culmination of the generations of Colonels who helped build this university into the School of Opportunity,” said EKU President Dr. David McFaddin. “We are thrilled to invite our greater EKU family back to campus to revisit old friends, make new memories and celebrate what makes this community so amazing.”
Homecoming festivities begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a free concert by award-winning country artist Tenille Arts in the Ravine. On Thursday, Jerry Seinfield returns to EKU for the fourth time to perform a stand-up routine at the EKU Center for the Arts starting at 7 p.m. The annual Homecoming Parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, with its usual route north on Lancaster Avenue and east on Main Street. Following the parade, EKU’s HOCO Block Party featuring The Family Dog starts at 7 p.m. on Water Street with live music, food and drinks from several different vendors.
The Homecoming football game kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the Colonels playing against the University of North Alabama. The Homecoming Court will be crowned at halftime.
The 2022 EKU alumni award recipients will be recognized at the J.W. “Spider” Thurman Alumni Awards and Pioneer Brunch, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Colonels being inducted into the Hall of Distinguished Alumni include Dr. Deborah Alexander '77, Dr. Hugh Brooks '54, Dr. Rose Skepple '86 '93 '11, April Perry '86 '96, and Don Perry '86 '95.
Winners of the 2022 Professional Achievement Award are Janette Arencibia, '95 '96, James "Jim" Evans, '92, and Sue Ludwig, '92.
The 2022 Young Alumni Award Winners are Jeffrey Thomas Dale Moore '10 '14, Sam Priest '09, and Katie Siahkoohi, '16.
Additional signature Homecoming events include:
• Colonel Corn Roast - 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 - Powell Plaza
• Eastern’s Got Talent - 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 - O’Donnell Auditorium, Whitlock Building
• Homecoming Campus Tours - 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 - Alumni Center at Blanton House
• Young Alumni After Party - 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 21 - Paddy Wagon Irish Pub
• Homecoming 5K - 8 a.m Oct. 22 - EKU Fitness and Wellness Center
Homecoming weekend also includes various organizational, departmental and college reunions, as well as campus tours and numerous sporting events. To see a complete list of all Homecoming events, including maps, tickets and registration details, visit homecoming.eku.edu, email alumni@eku.edu or call 859-622-1260.
