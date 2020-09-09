MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eastern Kentucky will play at West Virginia on Saturday.
The game will air live on FS1 with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
The live radio broadcast of the game is available in the Richmond area on WCYO 100.7 FM, and can be heard worldwide on EKUSports.com.
INSIDE THE SERIES
- This is the first-ever meeting between the two football programs.
THE COLONELS
- Eastern Kentucky suffered a 59-0 loss in its season-opener at Marshall.
- True freshmen Jaylen Herrud and Darrian Baker recorded their first career sacks. Each finished with one sack.
- Linebacker Matthew Jackson had a game-high 12 tackles at Marshall.
- Linebacker Eli Hairston had 10 tackles.
- Newcomer Thomas Cook punted six times at Marshall and averaged 41.3 yards per punt in his EKU debut. A redshirt senior, Cook transferred from Limestone University.
- The EKU offense was limited to 166 yards at Marshall. The Colonels had 86 yards rushing and 80 yards passing.
SCOUTING THE OPPONENT
- The Mountaineers were 5-7 overall in 2019 and had a 3-6 mark in the Big 12 Conference. WVU closed out the season with a 20-17 win at Texas Christian.
- Quarterback Austin Kendall returns after throwing for 1,989 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019. He completed 62 percent of his passes, but had 10 interceptions.
- Leddie Brown led the team in rushing as a sophomore last season, finishing with 367 yards and an average of 3.4 yards per carry.
- Redshirt sophomore Sam James caught a team-best 69 passes for a team-high 677 yards in 2019.
- Redshirt senior safety Sean Mahone returns in 2020 after leading the team with 80 tackles last season. He had five tackles for a loss, including two sacks, and one interception.
