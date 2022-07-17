Ranked as a Top Three Military FriendlyⓇ school, Eastern Kentucky University appreciates that veterans and families experience numerous and multifaceted barriers in attainment of postsecondary education. EKU’s Office of Military and Veterans Affairs (OMVA) has designed its admission, transition, retention, career counseling and mentoring programs to specifically address these challenges and create pathways to degree completion.
More importantly, EKU recognizes that military spouses serve too and is proud to once again be designated as a Military FriendlyⓇ Spouse School for the 2022-23 academic year. EKU is the only university in Kentucky to receive a Top Ten Military FriendlyⓇ School designation as well as to be named a Military FriendlyⓇ Spouse School.
“EKU has long been committed to investing in programs that serve veterans and their families,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “It is an honor that our Office of Military and Veterans Affairs is once again recognized for its efforts in acclimating this population into our campus community.”
The Military FriendlyⓇ schools are determined through the evaluation of public and proprietary data gathered through the annual Military FriendlyⓇ survey process.
“I’m proud to be part of an institution that recognizes the service of not only our veteran students, but their spouses, who oftentimes become head of the household when the servicemember is deployed or in training,” said OMVA Director Barbara Kent. “In spring 2022, EKU established the Reduced Military Spouse Rate of $250 for spouses of currently serving veterans and servicemembers. I can’t think of a more sincere way to “serve those who have served” than to remove some of the financial burden and provide access to our world-class programs and faculty.”
EKU students said the reduced tuition is a game changer.
“To put it simply, I would not be a student without the reduced spouse tuition rate that EKU offers,” said Jessica Patrick, a psychology major from Chesapeake, Virginia, currently stationed in San Clemente, California. “This rate provided me with peace of mind and put me into contact with the kindest and most helpful group of advisors. It has allowed me to continue my education while working full time and managing my life in a new and unfamiliar state. I could not be more grateful for the opportunities I have due to the spouse tuition rate.”
The personalized advising services provided by the OMVA are also appreciated.
“I am so thankful that EKU offers reduced spouse tuition rates,” said Savannah Damron, a psychology major originally from Dorton, Kentucky, currently stationed in Savannah, Georgia. “Reduced tuition made it possible for me to attend EKU and chase my dreams. Jaime [Roberts] made the process easy and stress free by providing me with step-by-step instructions.”
EKU is home to nearly 1,500 veterans, active-duty service members, Reserve/National Guard members and military spouses and children. For more information about the services EKU provides, visit va.eku.edu, emailEKUVETS@eku.edu, or call at 859-622-2345.
